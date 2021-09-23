Coach Day says OSU QB C.J. Stroud to rest against Akron

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said starting quarterback C.J. Stroud will be resting in the Buckeyes upcoming game against Akron.

Day said on 97.1 The Fan that Stroud has taken some time off practice this week due to his shoulder and would only be used against Akron in an “emergency capacity.” Day did not announce whether redshirt freshman Jack Miller III or true freshman Kyle McCord will start against the Zips. Both quarterbacks will likely get playing time since OSU is a 49-point favorite.

“I don’t think C.J.’s situation is serious but we did feel like some rest would go a long way,” Day said. “This is an opportunity [for him] to get healthy again and then we can kind of regroup from there.”

BREAKING: Ryan Day says Ohio State will rest CJ Stroud this week against Akron and only use Stroud in "an emergency capacity" Saturday. Day also said on 97.1 The Fan that Stroud has taken the last couple days off practice due to his shoulder. @nbc4i — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) September 23, 2021

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.