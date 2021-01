Chris Burtch guided the Lady Eagles to last year's D10 (5A) championship

OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Coach Chris Burtch notched win #150 as Grove City defeated Oil City, 53-11, on the road Monday night.

The Lady Eagles improve to 4-0.

Clara Hannon paced Grove City with 14 points. Becca Santom added 11 in the win.

Last season, the Lady Eagles won their first District 10 championship since 1993 following their title-clinching win over Slippery Rock (52-41).

Next up for the Eagles will be a home matchup with Slippery Rock on Thursday.