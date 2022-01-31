BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls basketball team went on the road and upended Brookfield Monday night 52-47.

Watch the video to see highlights from the game.

Brookfield’s MiKenzie Jumper drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the third quarter to bring the Warriors within three heading to the fourth quarter.

But in the final eight minutes, Champion went 11-of-12 from the free-throw line to hold on to the win.

Isabella Meyer led the Golden Flashes with a team-high 17 points while Ava Howell had 11.

For Brookfield, Audrey Reardon had 17 points while Sophia Hook added 10.

With the win, Champion improves to 12-4 while the Warriors fall to 12-4.