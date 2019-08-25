Clippers with a new look for the 2019 season

COLUMBIANA, OHIO (WKBN) – Usually when you are a league champion you just fine-tune the process, but for the Columbiana Clippers and their head coach Bob Spaite, they have made some significant changes. The changes started with the addition of new coach D.J. Dota and continued with the off-season lifting program and a change in offensive philosophy.



“We have changed a lot this year,” Clippers head coach Bob Spaite remarked. “I’m probably the luckiest coach in America. I’ve got three, four counting myself, head coaches on this staff. And everyone else on my staff quite honestly could be a head coach someday if they wanted to be.”



Those former head coaches include Dota who most recently coached at West Branch, Michael Demster who coached at United and defensive coordinator Ryan Wolf who coached at Paynesville. Also on the staff is Ryan Homes, Jonathan Welsh, Paul Hostetter, Randy Baker, and James Fisher.



Senior offensive guard and nose tackle Tyler Zagotti added that the weight room routine was also different this year. “We set up a program this year of Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s where we had a timer and made sure that everyone was getting their lifting done. There was no standing around.”



“We have changed a whole bunch this year. We have broken a lot of our routines that we felt some of it we were in a bit of a rut and some of it because we are a little bit different of a make of a team from the past. We haven’t had some of the pieces that we have this year.” Spaite said.



Those new pieces that Spaite referenced are open enrollment students in Hunter Woodring from Crestview and Brady Dixon from South Range. “They bring to us a different kind of run game than what we have had before. The last couple of years we relied heavily on Steve Anderson who was a very, very heavy back, a traditional fullback, but he transferred to United. As a result, we have become a little bit more of a two-back offense.”



“In the past four years we have been a no-huddle, call everything at the line, up-tempo, try to move as fast as we can and the emphasis was on throwing the football,” Spaite spoke of the old Clipper offense. “That was our strength. Our linemen were smaller, quicker, one year our offensive line was made up of kids that on any other team they would have been fullbacks and tight ends. We didn’t have any true offensive linemen.”



Spaite continued, “This year we have a bigger offensive line with two really good years in the weight room. We actually have depth on the offensive line which we haven’t had in several years. And like I said, we probably have four running backs now that we haven’t had, true tailbacks, we haven’t had those guys in a while. So we are a little different, yeah.”



“Coach Dota has done a tremendous job and has brought in a lot of really, really good ideas. I’m very fortunate to have him. Coach Wolf, I have turned the defense completely over to him. I’ll be honest, I don’t even know what we are doing with that. That’s the God honest truth,” Spaite explained. “We are truly almost a two-platoon coaching staff, which is rare.”



“We have been in this situation before,” Spaite said about coming into the season as returning league champions. “Sometimes we responded and things have gone our way, and sometimes things haven’t gone our way. Obviously, we have to stay healthy, that’s the key to anything that happens, and that’s not just us, of course, any high school team anywhere if you don’t stay healthy it just ruins your chances.”



Spaite added, “If we keep our heads about us and we don’t listen to everybody tell us how great we are going to be and we just play then we will be ok. Right now, we have some good senior leadership so we will see.”



“We’re kind of expected to have that with us,” Zagotti said of having a target on their backs as returning league champs. “We want to prepare for it and we know every game is going to be a tough game.”



“Really, just the little details,” Zagotti described what he and his teammates were focused on coming into this season. “We’re making sure we do everything right so in the long run we will know what we are doing. We want to start out strong and then just get the season going.”



The Clippers will be tested in their season opener when they travel to take on D5 playoff contender Akron Manchester on August 30th. They host both EOAC co-champions from last year in Southern on September 20th, and United on October 4th.