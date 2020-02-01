Clippers win big, setting up a big EOAC first-place battle on Tuesday

COLUMBIANA , OHIO (WKBN) – The Columbiana Clippers ripped the East Palestine Bulldogs Friday 88-46 to remain in a first-place tie with Southern Local in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference. The Clippers improve to 15-3 on the season, 9-1 in the league.



More importantly, the win over the Bulldogs sets up a big game Tuesday night when the Clippers travel to Salienville to take on the Indians.



“Every league game is important. So we recognize what we have coming up, but it wouldn’t have meant as much if we didn’t take care of tonight,” Clippers coach Todd Johnson stated. “I’m proud of the boys for not looking ahead and taking care of tonight.”



Behind the scoring of seniors Matthew Mazei and Sean Whitehead, the Clippers were able to dominate the game from both the inside and the outside. Mazei would score 17 while pulling down a game-high 16 rebounds while Whitehead added 16 points to help pace the Clippers. Carter Pasco would score 11.



“It’s pretty cool, but it’s all my teammates getting me the ball,” Mazei said. “Without them, I couldn’t score at all.”



“I just did what I know I can do. It’s second nature at this point. I’ve been playing basketball for a couple of years now, so I know how to score out there,” Whitehead said with a grin.



The Clippers wasted no time in setting the tone for the game by racing out to a 17-0 lead before the Bulldogs knew what happened. The Bulldogs would not get a shot from the field to fall until the 2:35 mark of the opening quarter when Jonathan Bertovich knocked down a jumper to make it 21-5.



The Clippers would go on to hold a 25-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, and a 37-18 leade at the intermission. A three by Bertovich at the buzzer gave the Bulldogs some momentum heading into the locker rooms.



“We had a hot start tonight,” Johnson remarked. “We came out a little bit slow the last four games. That’s one of the things that I wrote up on the board and a point of emphasis to come out hot. To see if we can get going early, and we did.”



“We put it together right away, that doesn’t always happen for our team. Sometimes it takes a quarter or two, but we came out ready,” Whitehead added.



The Bulldogs used that momentum at the end of the first half to close the deficit down to 16-points at 37-21 following a free throw and a bucket at the start of the second half. But that was as close as the Bulldogs would get as the Clippers regained the momentum and held a commanding 61-35 lead at the end of the third quarter.



“Not at all for the tournaments right now,” Mazei described the Clippers focus right now. “We are focused on Southern right now because they are the next big game on Tuesday.”



“Right now it’s one game at a time,” Johnson said. “Tuesday is obviously going to be a tough one down at Southern because they are an outstanding team as their record indicates. So it should be a fun atmosphere and environment for our boys, for everyone, but we will talk about tournament a little farther down the road.”



The loss overshadowed a tremendous performance by the Bulldogs sophomore guard Jonathan Bertovich as he scored a game-high 26 points in the contest. He would also lead the Dogs on the boards as he grabbed 6 caroms.



As stated, the Clippers will travel to Southern Tuesday night for a first-place battle with the Indians. The Bulldogs will travel to Lisbon also on Tuesday night in EOAC action.