LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 11

WATCH: Clippers tame Tigers

Sports

The Clippers scored 28 of their 41 points in the second quarter

by: WKBN STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Clippers took down the Wellsville Tigers Friday night, winning by the score of 41-0.

The Clippers scored 28 of their 41 points in the second quarter.

Columbiana (5-3) travels to Lisbon next week while Wellsville (5-3) hosts Southern Local.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com