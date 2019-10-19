WATCH: Clippers tame Tigers

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Clippers took down the Wellsville Tigers Friday night, winning by the score of 41-0.
The Clippers scored 28 of their 41 points in the second quarter.
Columbiana (5-3) travels to Lisbon next week while Wellsville (5-3) hosts Southern Local.
