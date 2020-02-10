Clippers hand Cavs worst home loss in franchise history

Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams, left, battle for a loose ball against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Porter Jr. in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Cleveland. The Clippers won 133-92. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Lou Williams led the way with 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t need star forward Kawhi Leonard in their 133-92 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers suffered their worst home loss in franchise history.

Paul George scored 22 and Marcus Morris, acquired from New York at the trade deadline, scored 10 in his Clippers debut.

Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds in his Cleveland debut

