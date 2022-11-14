CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan came up short in his bid for AL Rookie of the Year honors on Monday.

Kwan finished third to the Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez led all rookies in home runs (28), slugging percentage (.509) and OPS (.853).

He also racked up 75 RBIs, 84 runs scored and 25 stolen bases which ranked second among rookies.

Kwan hit .298 with 25 doubles, 52 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and struck out just 60 times compared to 62 walks.

He won a Gold Glove and led all rookies in hits this past season.

Kwan saw 116 pitches before his first swing and miss, which is the most to start a career since at least 2000 according to the Elias Sports Bureau.