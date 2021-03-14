Cleveland State to meet AAC champ in first round of NCAA Tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland State’s third NCAA appearance will take place this coming weekend against second seed, the Houston Cougars.

The Vikings have history on their side as they haven’t lost a first-round game in the tournament. In 1986, Kevin Mackey’s Viking bunch reached the regional semifinals before falling to the Naval Academy led by David Robinson, 71-70.

Cleveland State defeated third-seeded Indiana, 83-79, in the opening round of the 1986 tournament. Twenty-three years later (in 2009), CSU returned to the tourney where they defeated fourth-seeded Wake Forest (84-69) in the first round.

Cleveland State Vikings (19-7)

Head Coach: Dennis Gates, second season

Record: 19-7 (16-4), T-first place in Horizon League

Conference Tournament Result: Won the Horizon League title by defeating Oakland (80-69)

NCAA Tournament Appearances third (1986, 2009, 2021)

NCAA Tournament Record: 3-2

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 71.5

Rebounds Per Game: 35.0 (10.7 OREB)

Field Goal Percentage: 45.2%

Three-Point Percentage: 31.9%

Free Throw Percentage: 66.9%

Turnovers Per Game: 12.9

Scoring Defense: 70.6

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Torrey Patton – 14.9

Tre Gomillion – 10.5

D’Moi Hodge – 10.5

Craig Beaudion – 9.6

Rebounding

Torrey Patton – 8.0

Deante Johnson – 5.4

Tre Gomillion – 5.2

Assists

Craig Beaudion – 3.4

Torrey Patton – 2.7

Tre Gomillion – 2.4

Three-Point Percentage

Alec Oglesby – 42.4%

Craig Beaudion – 40.7%

Yahel Hill – 36.1%

Free Throw Percentage

Alec Oglesby – 82.4%

Craig Beaudion – 77.0%

Chris Greene – 72.0%

CSU vs. YSU

December 27 – Vikings, 81-74

…Trailing by 10 at halftime (40-30), Cleveland State outscored YSU in the second half, 51-34, to get by the Penguins, 81-74. Tre Gomillion tallied 23 points as he went 11 for 12 from the floor. Torrey Patton had 19 points as well. Garrett Covington finished with 24 points for the Penguins. Covington connected on 3 of 5 from three-point land.

December 26 – Vikings, 87-69

…Cleveland State shot 55.4% from the floor as they topped the Penguins, 87-69, the day after Christmas. Three players scored in double-figures as Torrey Patton led the way with 17 points. D’Moi Hodge and Chris Greene scored 14 and 13 points respectively. For YSU, Shermar Rathan-Mayes took team-high honors with 17 points.

Houston Cougars

Head Coach: Kelvin Sampson

Record: 24-3 (14-3), second place in American Conference

Conference Tournament Result: Defeated Cincinnati, 91-54, in American Athletic Conference championship

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 22nd

NCAA Tournament Record: 29-26

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 77.2

Rebounds Per Game: 41.4

Field Goal Percentage: 43.9%

Three-Point Percentage: 35.8%

Free Throw Percentage: 73.3%

Turnovers Per Game: 10.9

Scoring Defense: 57.4

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Quentin Grimes – 17.7

Marcus Sasser – 13.5

DeJon Jarreau – 11.1

Justin Gorham – 8.3

Tramon Mark – 8.3

Rebounding

Justin Gorham – 9.3

Quentin Grimes – 6.1

DeJon Jarreau – 5.5

Assists

DeJon Jarreau – 4.3

Three-Point Percentage

Cameron Tyson – 43.0%

Justin Gorham – 39.5%

Quentin Grimes – 39.1%

DeJon Jarreau – 36.2%

Free Throw Percentage

Marcus Sasser – 86.7%

Quentin Grimes – 77.9%

Tramon Mark – 77.3%

Reggie Chaney – 72.7%