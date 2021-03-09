Cleveland State punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger celebrates with is teammates following an NCAA college basketball game in the men’s Horizon League conference tournament championship game against Oakland, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Indianapolis. Cleveland State won 80-69 (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Vikings advance to the third NCAA Tournament in program history

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Cleveland State topped Oakland 80-69 in the Horizon League Men’s Championship game Tuesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Vikings advance to the third NCAA Tournament in program history, and the first time since 2009. CSU also advanced to the NCAA Tournament back in 1986, advancing to the Sweet 16.

Torrey Patton led CSU with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Gomillion added 16 points and 13 boards.

CSU improves to 19-7 overall on the season under Horizon League Coach of the Year Dennis Gates.

NCAA Tournament matchups will be announced this Sunday.