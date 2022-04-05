CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland State is hiring veteran assistant coach Daniyal Robinson as its next coach.

Robinson spent seven seasons as an assistant at Iowa State, and will be officially introduced at a press conference on Wednesday.

He takes over for Dennis Gates, who left the Vikings to take over the men’s basketball program at Missouri. Gates led CSU to back-to-back Horizon League regular season titles.

According to the Associated Press, Robinson is credited with helping Iowa State land multiple top recruits and is widely considered one of the top assistants in the Big 12.