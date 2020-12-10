Cleveland Indians trio named to All-MLB Team

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cleveland Indians' standout Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez, and Brad Hand (free agent) were all named All-MLB.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ Pitcher Shane Bieber was named All-MLB First Team on Wednesday night.

Third-Baseman Jose Ramirez and former Indians’ Closer Brad Hand were named All-MLB Second Team.

The honors were determined by a combination of voting from fans and a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.

Bieber, who in November was named the club’s fifth and youngest Cy Young Award winner, recorded a historic 2020 season, going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts. He became the first pitcher since 2006 to win MLB’s pitching Triple Crown, leading MLB in wins, strikeouts and ERA.

Ramίrez is coming off a runner-up finish in the AL MVP voting, the highest finish by a Cleveland player in 25 years. For the season, Ramίrez batted .292 with 45 runs, 16 doubles, 1 triple, 17 home runs and 46 RBI in 58 games.

Hand led the Majors in saves with 16, posting a mark of 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 23 relief outings.

