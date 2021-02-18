Cleveland Indians’ star pitcher tests positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ ace and Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the start of Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona.

Indians’ President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti made the announcement on Thursday and classified Bieber’s symptoms as “very, very mild.”

Bieber is expected to report to Spring Training in several days.

Bieber is the first unanimous Cy Young Award winner since Clayton Kershaw won the award in 2014.

He led Major League Baseball in wins, ERA and strikeouts, claiming the pitching Triple Crown for MLB.

Last season, Bieber won eight games with a total of 122 strikeouts, posting a 1.63 ERA.

The 25-year-old set a record by becoming the fastest pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts in a season, doing so in just 62 1/3 innings of work.