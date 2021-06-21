Cleveland Indians slugger set for rehab assignment with Columbus Clippers

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is set to join the Tribe’s Triple-A affiliate Columbus Clippers for a rehab assignment this week.

The Clippers made the announcement on the Twitter account on Monday that Reyes has been on the 10-day injured list.

Reyes suffered an internal oblique strain May 22 in a game against the Minnesota Twins.

He has 29 RBIs and 11 homers while batting .257 in 40 games.

Since the injury to Reyes, the Indians have gone 15-10 coming into Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

On Sunday, they avoided the sweep at the hands of the Pirates, winning five of their last seven games.