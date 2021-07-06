Cleveland Indians sign veteran catcher to minor league contract

Detroit Tigers’ Wilson Ramos bats during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have signed veteran catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor league contract the team announced on Tuesday.

Ramos will head to Triple-A Columbus.

The 33-year-old has spent this season with the Detroit Tigers where he has hit .200 with five home runs and 13 RBIs.

Ramos was placed on the injured list in May with lower back inflammation and remained there until mid-June when he was released by the Tigers.

In 12 seasons in the big leagues, Ramos has hit .271 with 134 home runs and 527 RBIs in 981 games between the Tigers, Twins, Nationals, Rays, Phillips and Mets.