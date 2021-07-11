Cleveland Indians select East Carolina pitcher with first selection in 2021 MLB Draft

East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DENVER, Colorado (WKBN) – With the 23rd-overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, the Cleveland Indians selected East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams.

He is 6’6, 238 pounds and can throw over 100 mph.

He went 10-1 this season with the Pirates with a 1.88 ERA, posting 130 strikeouts and 21 walks.

He finished among overall 2021 NCAA leaders in K’s-per-9.0IP (5th, 14.39), ERA (11th), strikeouts (11th) and wins (11th).

He was ECU’s first consensus All-America selection (America Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game – all first-team).

Williams also took American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year honors in 2021.

In his career, Williams posted a 2.65 ERA in 53 games.

Williams was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the 2017 June draft (30th round) out of Cape Fear High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was a four-year letter winner (18-1, 1.06ERA, 212 strikeouts across 132.0IP). He is slated to graduate this summer with a degree in criminal justice.