Cleveland Indians recreate ‘Cleveland Rocks’ Drew Carey Show intro

The video is complete with a cameo by Drew Carey himself

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians recorded a video tribute to native Drew Carey, using the theme song from his TV show.

Posted on the Indians’ YouTube page, the video shows the Indians’ mascot, Slider, and the popular hot dogs dancing throughout the city and stadium.

It’s a remake of the “Cleveland Rocks” TV show intro, complete with an appearance by Carey himself.

The original intro actually featured the stadium, which was then called Jacobs Field.

You can watch the full video below, or by clicking here.

This week, Cleveland hosted the All-Star game.