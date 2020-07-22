Cleveland Indians players, owner meet to discuss potential name change

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ players, coaches and front office members met with team owner Paul Dolan to discuss a potential change to the franchise’s nickname.

The “Indians” team name has been in place for the past 105 years.

No official decision was made at Tuesday’s meeting.

Manager Terry Francona described the conversation in the meeting as “honest” and says that he came away proud of all parties involved.

On July 3, the Indians announced that they are in the early stages of meeting with the community regarding the future of the team name.

WKBN Sports Team 27 recently polled baseball fans from the Valley, who voted on their preferred choice if a name change takes place.

