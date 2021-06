Cleveland Indians’ Owen Miller grounds out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Indians have sent highly-regarded prospect Owen Miller to the minor leagues.

Pitcher Eli Morgan was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

Miller has struggled in his first stint in the Major Leagues.

In 15 games, Miller is batting just .109 with five hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Morgan is returning to the big leagues for the second time this season.

He made one start against Toronto in May, allowing six earned runs in two and 2/3 innings of work.