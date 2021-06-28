Cleveland Indians make roster moves in wake of Naylor injury

Cleveland Indians make roster moves adding Oscar Mercado and Logan Allen in wake of Josh Naylor injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have recalled outfielder Oscar Mercado and LHP Logan Allen to the big team before their game with the Detroit Tigers Monday evening.

Cleveland placed Josh Naylor on the 10-day injured list and optioned pitcher Kyle Nelson to Triple-A Columbus.

Mercado has spent the entire season with the Columbus Clippers hitting .216 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs in 45 games.

In June, Mercado is hitting .265.

Allen spent April in the Indians’ rotation going 1-4 with a 9.19 ERA in five starts.

Manager Terry Francona says that Allen is scheduled to start Thursday.