Cleveland Indians make final cuts; regular season roster takes shape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have decided on its 30-man roster for the abbreviated 60-game season.
The Tribe will open the campaign Friday at 7:10 p.m. against the Kansas City Royals.
In two weeks, rosters will be trimmed to 28, then to 26 two weeks after that.
Once teams are limited to a 26-man roster, they will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.
Barring any last-minute changes, the following players have made the team:
Catchers:
Roberto Perez
Sandy Leon
Infielders:
Carlos Santana
Cesar Hernandez
Francisco Lindor
Jose Ramirez
Christian Arroyo
Mike Freeman
Yu Chang
Outfielders:
Oscar Mercado
Franmil Reyes
Domingo Santana
Jordan Luplow
Tyler Naquin
Greg Allen
Bradley Zimmer
Starting pitchers:
Shane Bieber
Mike Clevinger
Carlos Carrasco
Aaron Civale
Zach Plesac
Relief pitchers:
Brad Hand
Nick Wittgren
James Karinchak
Oliver Perez
Cam Hill
Dominic Leone
Adam Cimber
Phil Maton
Adam Plutko