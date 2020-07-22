Cleveland Indians make final cuts; regular season roster takes shape

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona during spring training baseball workouts for smiles as he watches pitchers and catchers Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have decided on its 30-man roster for the abbreviated 60-game season.

The Tribe will open the campaign Friday at 7:10 p.m. against the Kansas City Royals.

In two weeks, rosters will be trimmed to 28, then to 26 two weeks after that.

Once teams are limited to a 26-man roster, they will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

Barring any last-minute changes, the following players have made the team:

Catchers:

Roberto Perez

Sandy Leon

Infielders:

Carlos Santana

Cesar Hernandez

Francisco Lindor

Jose Ramirez

Christian Arroyo

Mike Freeman

Yu Chang

Outfielders:

Oscar Mercado

Franmil Reyes

Domingo Santana

Jordan Luplow

Tyler Naquin

Greg Allen

Bradley Zimmer

Starting pitchers:

Shane Bieber

Mike Clevinger

Carlos Carrasco

Aaron Civale

Zach Plesac

Relief pitchers:

Brad Hand

Nick Wittgren

James Karinchak

Oliver Perez

Cam Hill

Dominic Leone

Adam Cimber

Phil Maton

Adam Plutko