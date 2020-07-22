Cleveland Indians make final cuts; regular season roster takes shape

Sports

In two weeks, rosters will be trimmed to 28, then to 26 two weeks after that

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona during spring training baseball workouts for smiles as he watches pitchers and catchers Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have decided on its 30-man roster for the abbreviated 60-game season.

The Tribe will open the campaign Friday at 7:10 p.m. against the Kansas City Royals.

In two weeks, rosters will be trimmed to 28, then to 26 two weeks after that.

Once teams are limited to a 26-man roster, they will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

Barring any last-minute changes, the following players have made the team:

Catchers:
Roberto Perez
Sandy Leon

Infielders:
Carlos Santana
Cesar Hernandez
Francisco Lindor
Jose Ramirez
Christian Arroyo
Mike Freeman
Yu Chang

Outfielders:
Oscar Mercado
Franmil Reyes
Domingo Santana
Jordan Luplow
Tyler Naquin
Greg Allen
Bradley Zimmer

Starting pitchers:
Shane Bieber
Mike Clevinger
Carlos Carrasco
Aaron Civale
Zach Plesac

Relief pitchers:
Brad Hand
Nick Wittgren
James Karinchak
Oliver Perez
Cam Hill
Dominic Leone
Adam Cimber
Phil Maton
Adam Plutko

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award