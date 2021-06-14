Cleveland Indians lose ace pitcher to shoulder injury

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians placed starting pitcher Shane Bieber on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.

The reigning Cy Young Award winner underwent imaging Monday morning.

The Indians have announced that Bieber will not throw for two weeks and will be reassessed at that point.

There is no timetable for his return to play.

This season, Bieber has posted a record of 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings of work.

The Indians have recalled reliever Kyle Nelson from the minor leagues to take Bieber’s place on the roster.