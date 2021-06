The game against the Chicago White Sox has been rescheduled as a split doubleheader on September 23

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Today’s Cleveland Indians’ game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Fans with a ticket to today’s contest can use that to enter only the 1:10 p.m. game on the 23rd or can exchange for one of 13 options.