Cleveland Indians drummer will miss home opener for first time since 1973

For decades, the Tribe super fan has toted his bass drum to games

CLEVELAND (WJW) — John Adams will miss the Cleveland Indians home opener for the first time since 1973.

For decades, the Tribe super fan has toted his bass drum to games. He pumped up the crowd at Progressive Field with the steady thump of his drum.

But Adams has been dealing with a series of health issues for about a year. He was in and out of the intensive care unit and underwent several surgeries, including triple bypass.

“Physical and emotional rollercoaster, I’ll tell you. There were some times that I didn’t think I’d be here to talk to you. It’s been rough,” Adams told FOX 8’s John Telich on Friday. “There was a time I was lying there thinking, ‘This is the end, I’m not going to make it.’ But I did.”

Cleveland Indians fan John Adams bangs his drum from right field during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, April 10, 2007, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The game is being played in Milwaukee because of recent weather conditions in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

John Adams, who plays the base drum in the outfield bleachers at Jacobs Field in Cleveland, travelled to Milwaukee to watch as the Cleveland Indians take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on April 10, 2007 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

John Adams, life-long fan of the Cleveland Indians acknowledges people in the stands prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch against the New York Yankees during Game One of the American League Divisional Series at Jacobs Field on October 4, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

FILE – In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual centerfield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland. Adams, who will miss his first home opener since 1955 on Friday due to the coronavirus, has been keeping the beat for the Indians since 1973. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

Cleveland Indians super fan John Adams hits a ceremonial first pitch with his bass drum before a baseball game between the Indians and Detroit Tigers Saturday, April 30, 2011, in Cleveland. Adams began drumming in the bleachers to rally his team in 1973 and attended his 3,000 game earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

Cleveland Indians fan John Adams hits a ceremonial first pitch with his drum before a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013, in Cleveland. Former Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Baerga threw the ceremonial first pitch. Adams was honored by the Indians for 40 years of beating his drum. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

He said he didn’t want it to end like that and kept fighting. While he was determined to recover, he will be unable to attend Cleveland‘s home opener on April 5.

“I really thought, you know, I might be able to be strong enough,” Adams said.

He thanked Tribe fans for their prayers and reminded people to be kind to each other.

“When you show up, cheer that Tribe on. I’ll be yelling and screaming at home,” Adams said.