Cleveland Indians drummer will miss home opener for first time since 1973

CLEVELAND (WJW) — John Adams will miss the Cleveland Indians home opener for the first time since 1973.
For decades, the Tribe super fan has toted his bass drum to games. He pumped up the crowd at Progressive Field with the steady thump of his drum.
But Adams has been dealing with a series of health issues for about a year. He was in and out of the intensive care unit and underwent several surgeries, including triple bypass.
“Physical and emotional rollercoaster, I’ll tell you. There were some times that I didn’t think I’d be here to talk to you. It’s been rough,” Adams told FOX 8’s John Telich on Friday. “There was a time I was lying there thinking, ‘This is the end, I’m not going to make it.’ But I did.”
He said he didn’t want it to end like that and kept fighting. While he was determined to recover, he will be unable to attend Cleveland‘s home opener on April 5.
“I really thought, you know, I might be able to be strong enough,” Adams said.
He thanked Tribe fans for their prayers and reminded people to be kind to each other.
“When you show up, cheer that Tribe on. I’ll be yelling and screaming at home,” Adams said.