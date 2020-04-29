Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio: Gov. DeWine discussing COVID-19, plan to reopen Ohio WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Cleveland Indians announce fan ticket options for missed games

Sports

The Cleveland Indians have announced options for fans to receive a flexible bonus credit or a refund for March/April home games missed

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel Clemens looks into the empty ballpark at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Clemens, a season ticket holder, had tickets for the opening day baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers.

FILE – In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Daniel Clemens looks into the empty ballpark at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Clemens, a season ticket holder, had tickets for the opening day baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and the Detroit Tigers. With no games being played, recent sports headlines have centered around hopes and dreams — namely, the uncharted path leagues and teams must navigate to return to competition in the wake of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have announced options for fans to receive a flexible bonus credit or a refund for March/April home games missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release from the club, the Indians are giving fans two options:

  • Option 1: Receive a Flexible Bonus Credit for the value of tickets to be applied toward 2020 or 2021 games.
  • Option 2: Request a refund, which will be processed within two weeks for the request.

The Indians due not know what limitations may exist with respect to fan attendance at any rescheduled Opening Day. There is no guarantee that fans who hold tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day will be able to attend a 2020 Opening Day, as rescheduled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com