Cleveland Indians announce fan ticket options for missed games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have announced options for fans to receive a flexible bonus credit or a refund for March/April home games missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release from the club, the Indians are giving fans two options:
- Option 1: Receive a Flexible Bonus Credit for the value of tickets to be applied toward 2020 or 2021 games.
- Option 2: Request a refund, which will be processed within two weeks for the request.
The Indians due not know what limitations may exist with respect to fan attendance at any rescheduled Opening Day. There is no guarantee that fans who hold tickets to the original 2020 Opening Day will be able to attend a 2020 Opening Day, as rescheduled.