Cleveland Indians activate slugger from injured list

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have activated slugger Franmil Reyes off the 10-day injured list on Friday ahead of their game with the Houston Astros.

To make room for Reyes on the roster, the Indians have optioned Yu Chang to Columbus.

In his final rehab game with Double-A Arkon, Reyes went 2-3 with a home run, 2 RBIs and a run scored.

In seven rehab appearances, Reyes has hit three home runs with 5 RBIs.

He’s hitting .257 with 11 homers, 22 RBIs and an .893 OPS in 40 games for Cleveland.