CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially traded former top draft pick Will Benson to the Cincinnati Reds.

In exchange, the Guardians receive outfielder Justin Boyd and a player to be named later.

Benson was the 14th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut last season, appearing in 28 games for Cleveland. Benson batted .182 with one double and three RBIs for the Guardians.

Oregon State’s Justin Boyd bunts the ball during an NCAA baseball game against Stanford on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)

Boyd was Cincinnati’s second round (73rd overall) pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oregon State.

Last season, he batted a Pac-12-best .373 with 24 steals last season, earning NCBWA Second-Team All-American honors.

The Parker, Colorado, native is currently ranked as the 16th-overall prospect in the Reds’ system, according to MLB.com.