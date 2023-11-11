CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians second-baseman Andres Gimenez was awarded the American League Platinum Glove Award on Friday night.

The award, which is a fan-decided vote, recognizes the top defensive player from this season’s Gold Glove Award winners.

According to MLB.com, Gimenez is the first second-baseman to win the award.

He joins former Indians standout Francisco Lindor as the second Cleveland player to win the award. Lindor did so back in 2016.

The 25-year-old ranked third in Major League Baseball with 18 outs above average and was third in defensive runs saved.