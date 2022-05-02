CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians announced on Monday that Gabriel Arias, one of the team’s top prospects, suffered a broken right hand in a minor league game on Sunday.

Arias will be placed on the Injured List and is expected to miss several weeks.

Arias made his major league debut for the Guardians on April 20. He recorded two hits in eight at-bats in two games against the White Sox.

Arias was hitting .197 in Triple-A Columbus this season. In 17 games with the Clippers, he recorded three homeruns and 11 RBI.