CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians will open the 2022 season on Thursday on the road in Kansas City. It marks their first official with the new team name ‘Guardians.” First pitch is slated for 4:10 p.m. from Kauffman Stadium.
Barring any unforeseen late changes, the Guardians’ opening day roster is now set.
Manager Terry Francona will have 14 pitchers and 14 position players on the 28-man roster to start the season. Rosters will be required to be reduced to 26 in May.
The following is the expected opening day roster:
Pitchers
LHP Logan Allen
RHP Shane Bieber
RHP Aaron Civale
RHP Emmanuel Clase
LHP Anthony Gose
LHP Sam Hentges
RHP Triston McKenzie
RHP Eli Morgan
LHP Konnor Pilkington
RHP Zach Plesac
RHP Cal Quantrill
RHP Nick Sandlin
RHP Bryan Shaw
RHP Trevor Stephan
Catchers
Austin Hedges
Bryan Lavastida
Infielders
Bobby Bradley
Yu Change
Ernie Clement
Andres Gimenez
Owen Miller
Jose Ramirez
Amed Rosario
Outfielders
Steven Kwan
Oscar Mercado
Franmil Reyes
Myles Straw
Bradley Zimmer