CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians will open the 2022 season on Thursday on the road in Kansas City. It marks their first official with the new team name ‘Guardians.” First pitch is slated for 4:10 p.m. from Kauffman Stadium.

Barring any unforeseen late changes, the Guardians’ opening day roster is now set.

Manager Terry Francona will have 14 pitchers and 14 position players on the 28-man roster to start the season. Rosters will be required to be reduced to 26 in May.

The following is the expected opening day roster:

Pitchers

LHP Logan Allen

RHP Shane Bieber

RHP Aaron Civale

RHP Emmanuel Clase

LHP Anthony Gose

LHP Sam Hentges

RHP Triston McKenzie

RHP Eli Morgan

LHP Konnor Pilkington

RHP Zach Plesac

RHP Cal Quantrill

RHP Nick Sandlin

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Trevor Stephan

Catchers

Austin Hedges

Bryan Lavastida

Infielders

Bobby Bradley

Yu Change

Ernie Clement

Andres Gimenez

Owen Miller

Jose Ramirez

Amed Rosario

Outfielders

Steven Kwan

Oscar Mercado

Franmil Reyes

Myles Straw

Bradley Zimmer