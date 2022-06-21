CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians made some key changes to the roster on Tuesday, parting ways with outfielder Oscar Mercado.

The team designated Mercado for assignment, removing him from the 40-man roster. Cleveland now has seven days to trade him or place him on outright waivers.

The Guardians also activated both starting pitcher Aaron Civale and outfielder Franmil Reyes from the Injured List and sent right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin to Triple-A Columbus.

Mercado has played the last four seasons in Cleveland. During that span, he hit .235 with 26 home runs and 95 runs batted in. In 49 games this season, Mercado was hitting just .202, the lowest average among Guardians’ outfielders.