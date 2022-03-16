Editor’s note: The video above is of the installation of the Guardians sign at Progressive Field.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tickets for the Cleveland Guardians home opener against the San Francisco Giants go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

The game will be played at Progressive Field on Friday, April 15 at 7:10 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are offering a special deal to fans who purchase opening day tickets.

They’re giving a complimentary ticket to any April or May home game.

The deal includes people who already have tickets to opening day as well.

The offer is a one-for-one offer which means fans who purchase four tickets to opening day will receive four free tickets to redeem to one additional April or May home game. All tickets with this offer will be for Upper Reserved seats.

Fans can buy tickets online only here.

The Guardians home opener will mark the fourth time in franchise history that Cleveland’s home opener will be played at night in the ballpark.

Opening day was rescheduled after the MLB lockout was resolved.