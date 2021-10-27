Cleveland Guardians losing key member of coaching staff

This is a 2021 photo of Ruben Niebla of the Cleveland Indians baseball team. This image reflects the Cleveland Indians active roster as of Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 when this image was taken. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via AP)

SAN DIEGO, California (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians are losing a key member of the coaching staff to the San Diego Padres.

The Padres are hiring Cleveland’s assistant pitching coach Ruben Niebla as their pitching coach.

Niebla has spent the past 21 seasons in the Cleveland organization, including the last two as assistant pitching coach.

He spent seven seasons as the Guardians’ minor league pitching coordinator before that.

Niebla oversaw the development of several key members of the Cleveland pitching staff including Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac.