CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians home opener is officially sold out. The team made the announcement on Monday.

The only tickets available now for the April 15th home opener against the San Francisco Giants are standing room only.

Opening Day at Progressive Field has now been sold out for 29 consecutive seasons. That dates back to when the ballpark first opened in 1994.

The Guardians won their first game of the 2022 season on Sunday with a 17-3 victory over the Royals. They finish the series with Kansas City this afternoon, and then have a two-game set with Cincinnati before Friday’s home opener in Cleveland.