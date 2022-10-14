YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK looks for win number seven Friday night as they host Cleveland Catholic Central at Liberty High School.
Warren JFK currently leads 41-8 in the fourth quarter at last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
The Eagles were led in the first half by Caleb Hadley’s two touchdown runs.
Thomas Easton also added a score for JFK.
The Eagles have controlled the second half with Easton adding two more touchdown runs and Ambrose Husa also getting in on the action.
Warren JFK (6-1) will be at home (at Liberty High School) against Southeast in their regular season finale.
