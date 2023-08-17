CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Cavaliers released the 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday.

Cleveland will tip off the season on Wednesday, Oct. 25 on the road against Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers will host Oklahoma City in the home opener on Friday, Oct. 27, followed by a second consecutive home game against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland will also play in 17 nationally televised games this season.

Highlights of the home schedule for the 2023-24 season include a visit from the NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Nov. 19 and a pair of visits from the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Nov. 22 and March 20.

Cleveland will also host the Chicago Bulls for a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day game on Jan. 15.

Additional marquee opponents coming to Cleveland only once this season include the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 5, the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 25, the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 7, the Phoenix Suns on March 11, and the Memphis Grizzlies on April 10.

The Cavaliers will also travel to Paris on Jan. 11 to host Brooklyn at Accor Arena for the franchise’s first-ever game in Europe and the third internationally-played game in franchise history.

The complete Cleveland Cavaliers 2023-24 schedule can be viewed here.

All Cleveland Cavaliers games will be broadcast locally on radio on 1240 WBBW.