CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Saturday that center Jarrett Allen suffered a left ankle bone bruise in practice recently.

An MRI confirmed the injury, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The team says Allen’s status will be updated as appropriate.

Last season, Allen averaged 14.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

Other players on the Cavaliers’ roster that will fill-in at center include: Evan Mobley, Tristan Thompson Dean Wade and Damian Jones.

Cleveland will tipoff preseason action on Tuesday night in Atlanta.