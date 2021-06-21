Cleveland Cavaliers host former Warren Harding product for pre-draft workout

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have hosted former Warren Harding product Derek Culver for a pre-draft workout last week according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

According to Fedor, the Cavs had workouts with a dozen players projected to go in the second-round including Jordan Hall, Aaron Wiggins, A.J. Lawson, McKinley Wright, Tyson Etienne, Derek Culver, JaQuori McLaughlin, Zaccheus Darko-Kelly and Ansu Sesay, among others.

The former Raider announced in April that he would be heading to the 2021 NBA Draft.

Culver played in 29 games this past season at West Virginia. He averaged 14 points per game and led the team with 9.4 rebounds per contest. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 Conference selection for the Mountaineers.

During his time at Warren Harding, Culver averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. He helped lead the Raiders to 23 wins in a trip to the Regional Semifinals during his junior year.