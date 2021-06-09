Cleveland Cavaliers’ G-League team leaving Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canton Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G-League affiliate, is leaving Canton and moving to downtown Cleveland.

The Charge will play home games at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University.

The franchise has been housed at the Canton Civic Center since 2011, before a 10-year lease recently expired.

“We’re very thankful for the seasons we played at the Civic Center in Canton. We enjoyed some truly special moments there with our players, staff and fans alike,” said Charge general manager Brendon Yu. “As we look to the future, we’re very pleased to now be able to continue the growth of the Charge at the Wolstein Center. The proximity to Cleveland Clinic Courts and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse creates an enhanced synergy between the two teams and will foster even greater personnel development that will be very impactful for us.”

The move allows the Charge to operate closer to the Cavaliers’ team facilities, allowing easier access to resources.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Charge to the Wolstein Center and we look forward to collaborating with Rock Entertainment Group on what’s next,” said CSU President Harlan Sands. “This is bigger than basketball. It is a great example of our commitment to engage and collaborate with community partners to pool resources, strengthen downtown and make Cleveland and Northeast Ohio an even more vibrant place to live, work, play and do business.”