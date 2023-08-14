CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced their 2023 preseason schedule on Monday.

The slate includes a pair of games on their home floor at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The exhibition schedule also includes a meeting with Maccabi Ra’anana, which is Cleveland’s sixth international preseason opponent since 2009, and the first since 2019.

2023 Cleveland Cavaliers preseason schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 10 – at Atlanta Hawks

Thursday, Oct. 12 – vs. Orlando Magic

Monday, Oct. 16 – vs. Maccabi Ra’anana

Friday, Oct. 20 – at Indiana Pacers