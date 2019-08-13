Cleveland Cavaliers announce 2019-20 regular season schedule

The Wine and Gold will tip off the campaign on Wednesday, October 23 in Orlando

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their 2019-2020 regular season schedule on Monday.

The home opener at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will be played on Saturday, October 26 against Indiana.

Other schedule highlights include a visit from the World Champion Toronto Raptors on January 30 and a matchup with the Golden State Warriors on February 1.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Cleveland on Thursday, March 26.