Youngstown native taken to hospital in Browns loss to Patriots

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks into the medical tent to be examined during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A right knee injury to Baker Mayfield left the Cleveland Browns with no hope of beating the New England Patriots.

Their hopes for the rest of the season took a big blow, too.

During the game, Youngstown native Troy Hill was taken to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury in the 4th quarter. Hill stayed down on the field for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher. According to the team, Hill does have movement in his extremities.

The departure of the Browns quarterback was a demoralizing way to complete a week in which the Browns finally rid themselves of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and lost running back Nick Chubb to a positive COVID-19 test. The Browns were coming off a win over Cincinnati.

But they fell behind 31-7 with Mayfield in the game, and then completely collapsed after he left.

New England won 45-7.