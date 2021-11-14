Youngstown native taken to hospital in Browns loss to Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A right knee injury to Baker Mayfield left the Cleveland Browns with no hope of beating the New England Patriots.
Their hopes for the rest of the season took a big blow, too.
During the game, Youngstown native Troy Hill was taken to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury in the 4th quarter. Hill stayed down on the field for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher. According to the team, Hill does have movement in his extremities.
The departure of the Browns quarterback was a demoralizing way to complete a week in which the Browns finally rid themselves of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and lost running back Nick Chubb to a positive COVID-19 test. The Browns were coming off a win over Cincinnati.
But they fell behind 31-7 with Mayfield in the game, and then completely collapsed after he left.
New England won 45-7.