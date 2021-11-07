Youngstown native makes Browns history in win over Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Cleveland Browns’ Troy Hill (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native Troy Hill made history on Sunday for the Cleveland Browns in their 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hill registered three sacks in the game, which is the most by a defensive back in a single game in franchise history.

He is in his seventh season in the NFL and first in Cleveland with the Browns.

Hill signed on a four-year deal worth $24 million this past off-season.

Coming into the game, Hill had not recorded a sack on the season and had just one career sack.