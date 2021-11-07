Youngstown native makes Browns history in win over Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native Troy Hill made history on Sunday for the Cleveland Browns in their 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hill registered three sacks in the game, which is the most by a defensive back in a single game in franchise history.
He is in his seventh season in the NFL and first in Cleveland with the Browns.
Hill signed on a four-year deal worth $24 million this past off-season.
Coming into the game, Hill had not recorded a sack on the season and had just one career sack.