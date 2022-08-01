CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- With DeShaun Watson now suspended by the NFL for six games, the Cleveland Browns have other options at quarterback.

The Browns have three other quarterbacks on their roster. Cleveland traded away former #1 overall pick Baker Mayfield on July 6.

With that in mind, here are the men who could play under center for the Browns during the suspension.

Jacoby Brissett– Brissett signed with Cleveland in March. Brissett played college football as a member of the North Carolina State Wolfpack before being selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Brissett has played six seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Colts, and Dolphins. In his four seasons with the Colts from 2017-2020, he had 6,959 yards passing and 31 total touchdowns.

Last season in Miami, Brissett threw for 1,283 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Josh Dobbs- Dobbs signed with the Browns in April. The University Tennessee standout was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Dobbs spent the 2017-2018 seasons as a backup in Pittsburgh. He was traded to Jacksonville in 2019 and he returned to the Steelers from 2020-2022. Dobbs has appeared in six games in his career, completing 10-17 passes for 45 yards. He also rushes for 31 yards on six attempts.

Josh Rosen– Rosen signed with the Browns on July 21. Rosen was once the quarterback for UCLA before being drafted #10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rosen spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons. Over the past four seasons, he has also had short stints with the Dolphins, 49ers, and Buccaneers. Rosen has completed 54% of his passes for 2,864 yards with 12 touchdowns over the course of 24 career games.

The Browns will play against Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 on September 11.