CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Cleveland Browns fans in the Youngstown area won’t be able to watch their favorite team on cable TV on Thursday night.

The Cleveland Browns Week 17 contest against the New York Jets will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

NFL Thursday Night Football kicked off its exclusive streaming partnership with Amazon Prime last season.

The game will not be televised by any local television station in the Youngstown viewing area. It can only be viewed through the Prime Video streaming service.

The Browns (10-5) are coming off a 36-22 road win over the Houston Texans this past Sunday. The Jets (6-9) are coming off a 30-28 home win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

With a win, the Cleveland Browns can clinch a playoff birth for the first time since the 2020-2021 season.

This is the first Thursday Night Football game for the Browns this season. The Browns’ last game on Thursday night was a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.