BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced their game times for their 2022 preseason games.

All three Browns’ preseason games will be televised locally on WYTV-33.

The following are the game matchups, dates, times and broadcast information for 2022 Cleveland Browns preseason action:

Preseason

Preseason 1 – Friday, August 12 – WYTV

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m.

Preseason 2 – Sunday, August 21 – WYTV

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 1 p.m.

Preseason 3 – Saturday, August 27 – WYTV

Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears – 7 p.m.