CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ tackle Joe Thomas will be the final inductee to speak at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 5.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released the speaking order on Monday.

Thomas is the seventh modern-era offensive tackle to become a first-ballot inductee.

The former first-round draft pick had previously been chosen for the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

His record of 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to be the longest streak of any NFL player, earned him a place on the Browns Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2018.

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 and will be televised on both ESPN and NFL Network.

The speaking order for the Class of 2023 is as follows:

Zach Thomas

Ken Riley

DeMarcus Ware

Joe Klecko

Chuck Howley

Darrelle Revis

Don Coryell

Ronde Barber

Joe Thomas

The Hall of Fame has scheduled each enshrinee’s speech to last approximately 10 minutes.