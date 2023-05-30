[Editor’s Note: The video above is a FOX 8 I-team report looking at how much the Browns stadium costs taxpayers, and how much revenue it brings into the city.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – What will the Cleveland Browns‘ new dog logo look like? We are getting closer to finding out!

For more than a month, fans have been asked to vote on their favorite of nearly 300 designs submitted by local artists.

Last week, the Browns unveiled the top two finalists and now voting is once again open to determine the big winner!

You can see the top two designs and vote, here.

According to the Browns, the final round of voting runs through Friday, June 9. The winning design will be unveiled around Browns’ training camp later this summer. Although specific details of how the design will be revealed have not yet been announced.

In March, fans voted to decide what breed of dog best fits the “Browns Dawg,” and the Mastiff breed was chosen. And last year, the team also asked fans to vote for the Browns’ next field design.

SkyFOX then caught a glimpse of the new field design before the team officially announced the winner. Oops!