BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Jim Donovan, the popular radio play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Browns, is returning to the broadcast booth for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Donovan has not called a game since the season opener against Cincinnati as he continues treatment for leukemia.

Donovan has been the “Voice of the Browns” since they returned to the NFL in 1999.

He was initially diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2000, and he has battled the disease for a decade.

Donovan underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2011. He had a relapse of the leukemia earlier this year, forcing him to undergo more aggressive treatment.