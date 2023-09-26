CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man who broke into the Cleveland Browns’ stadium, hopped in a pickup truck and turfed the field is headed to jail.

Anthony O’Neal, 22, of Warrensville Heights, pleaded no contest to felony charges of vandalism and breaking and entering for the break-in at the former FirstEnergy Stadium in November 2022.

He was found guilty and sentenced to 90 days in jail, with three years of probation to follow, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

The office on Monday provided surveillance footage to FOX 8 News — which you can watch in the player above — shows the pickup truck driven by O’Neal come out onto the playing field from one of the stadium’s tunnels.

As it swerves on the turf, its headlights illuminate the otherwise unlit stadium, as well as the tire treads it left. After about a minute of tearing around, the truck heads back through the same tunnel.

The stadium’s security manager told police he saw someone in a red vehicle drive around the stadium then park on the west end.

The man, later identified as O’Neal, then hopped a fence, got in a Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove it onto the field, driving in circles and damaging the field.